iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.62. 215,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,401. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.