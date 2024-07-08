iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.62. 215,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,401. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

