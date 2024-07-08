iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.02 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

