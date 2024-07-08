IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.35% from the company’s current price.
ISO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price target on IsoEnergy and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Haywood Securities raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
