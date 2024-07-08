J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 139,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

