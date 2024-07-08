James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 415.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 271,613 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in James River Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 125,501.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $278.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

