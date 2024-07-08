Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 166,237 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 190.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,237 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 421,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.