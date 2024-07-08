Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,698 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 805,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 82,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.07 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

