Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,653 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $196.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.55 and its 200 day moving average is $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

