Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 332,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after buying an additional 319,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

J opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

