Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRL opened at $199.66 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.