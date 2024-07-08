Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Amcor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Amcor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

