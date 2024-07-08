Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

