Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTB opened at $146.49 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.