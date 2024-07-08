Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,392,000 after acquiring an additional 363,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $769,372,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.52.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $131.60 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

