Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after buying an additional 1,837,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shopify by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $67.63 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

