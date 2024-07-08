Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,014 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 464,248 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.27 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

