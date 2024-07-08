Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 110,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BSCU opened at $16.42 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

