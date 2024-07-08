Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $299.78 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $298.07 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.41 and a 200-day moving average of $374.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

