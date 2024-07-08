Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 33,995 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of CHRW opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

