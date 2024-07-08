Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,553 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $621.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total value of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,360,194.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,021 shares of company stock valued at $23,140,653 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

