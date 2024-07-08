Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 620 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMCI stock opened at $846.58 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $839.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

