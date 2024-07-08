Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

