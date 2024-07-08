Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $93.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.