Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 249,438 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,316,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KNG opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

