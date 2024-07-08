Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

