Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

