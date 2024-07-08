Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

