Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAM. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PAM stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

