Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

