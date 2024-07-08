Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 758,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after buying an additional 119,806 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $3,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

