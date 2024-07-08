Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,667 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $124.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.