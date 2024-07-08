Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,349 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

