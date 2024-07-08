Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,337 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPL opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.