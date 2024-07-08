Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,269 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.01 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

