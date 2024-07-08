Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 88,900 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

