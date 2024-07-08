Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,487 shares of company stock worth $5,103,253 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $141.96 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.