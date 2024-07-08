Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

