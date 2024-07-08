Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

