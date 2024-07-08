Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 128,192 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,192 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

