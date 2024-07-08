Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,325 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000.

CWB opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

