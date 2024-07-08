Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611,025 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,123,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,748,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS opened at $44.76 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.