Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 325.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JSPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $21.14 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $318.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.