Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 325.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JSPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $21.14 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $318.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

