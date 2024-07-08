Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) vs. Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Head to Head Comparison

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) and Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Context Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 8.61% 27.86% 8.91% Context Therapeutics N/A -136.03% -109.54%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.83 billion 1.67 $414.83 million $4.85 20.88 Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.96 million ($1.33) -1.37

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Context Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics. Context Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Context Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 2 12 0 2.86 Context Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $188.62, suggesting a potential upside of 86.25%. Context Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Context Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Context Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. It also develops Zanidatamab to treat HER2-expressing gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), and patients with HER2-expressing metastatic GEA; Zepzelca for the treatment of patients with select relapsed/refractory solid tumors based on limited response in three solid tumor cohorts; JZP815, a pan-RAF kinase inhibitor that targets components of the mitogen-activated protein kinase; JZP898, a conditionally-activated interferon alpha molecule; Epidiolex to treat LGS, DS, and TSC; Suvecaltamide to treat parkinson's disease tremor; JZP150, a fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor program to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and JZP441 to treat narcolepsy, IH, and other sleep disorders. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with XL-protein GmbH to extend the plasma half-life of selected asparaginase product candidates; Redx Pharma plc for preclinical activities Ras/Raf/MAP kinase pathway program; and Autifony Therapeutics Limited on discovering and developing drug candidates targeting two different ion channel targets associated with neurological disorders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

