Jefferies Financial Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.46.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$18.18. 916,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,324. The company has a market cap of C$15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

