JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

