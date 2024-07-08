JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Position Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.