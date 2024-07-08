Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Mark Lavelle Buys 2 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lavelle purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of £109 ($137.87) per share, for a total transaction of £218 ($275.74).

Judges Scientific Price Performance

LON:JDG traded up GBX 150 ($1.90) during trading hours on Monday, reaching £110 ($139.13). The stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.40 million, a PE ratio of 7,534.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.33) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($154.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of £107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.