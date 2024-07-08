Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,880 ($23.78) to GBX 1,700 ($21.50) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
