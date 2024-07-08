KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 3.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 683,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,411,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $135,880,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of KE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

