Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $470.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.33.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $432.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $446.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.